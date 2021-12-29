9th_$100,000, stk, 2YO, 7f, cloudy.

Parx Juvenile S.

2 (1) Dance Code (N.Juarez)8.204.002.80
6 (5) Speaking (G.Corrales)4.203.20
8 (7) Script (J.Vargas, Jr.)2.40

Off 4:08. Time 1:26.32. Fast. Scratched_Last Romance, Smarten Up, Mr. Mox, Uncle Buddy, Witty. Also Ran_Southern Runner, Vine Jet, Practical Coach, Egot a Poker Face, Raging Tempest. $1 Pick 3 (12-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $100.80. Daily Double (3-2) paid $47.00. Exacta (2-6) paid $33.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-8-10) paid $49.36. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-8) paid $31.30.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you