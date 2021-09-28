BC-Results Parx-9-Add,0130
9th_$18,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, rain.
|7 (7) Mach Trial (A.Castillo)
|22.60
|9.60
|5.40
|5 (5) Hard West (A.Nunez)
|7.20
|4.80
|10 (10) Goldenlineof (R.Silvera)
|3.40
Off 4:48. Time 1:11.30. Fast. Also Ran_Big City Ralph, Thomas Knight, Don't Make It Easy, Mass Appeal, Smart Royal T, Lawyer Roy, Staynsidethecircle. $0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (3-6-7-15-7) 5 Correct Paid $127.35. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-7-15-7) 4 Correct Paid $77.20. $1 Pick 3 (7-1/8/15-7) 3 Correct Paid $69.20. $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-10) paid $265.50. $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-10-3) paid $134.55. Daily Double (15-7) paid $55.60. Exacta (7-5) paid $120.00. Attendance unavailable. $2,023,061. Handle $34,720. Total Handle $2,057,781.
