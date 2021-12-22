BC-Results Parx-9-Add,0116
9th_$50,000, st alc, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Loan Me Your Ear (A.Adorno)
|10.40
|6.40
|4.60
|10 (9) D T Goodie (J.Berrios)
|5.60
|3.60
|2 (2) Get the W (S.Gonzalez)
|4.40
Off 4:16. Time 1:27.94. Fast. Scratched_Ask Chuck, Gilded Warrior. Also Ran_Wild Haven, Septimius Severus, Staynsidethecircle, American River, Hooray for Harvey, Banker's Island, Cape May Style, Grand Oasis, Bridlecrest, Out of Line, The Italian. $1 Pick 3 (5-1-3) 3 Correct Paid $69.90. Daily Double (1-3) paid $80.20. Exacta (3-10) paid $65.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-10-2-5) paid $97.59. $0.5 Trifecta (3-10-2) paid $68.60.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.