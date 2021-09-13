9th_$48,000, alc, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|1 (1) Dontmesawithme (J.Gonzalez)
|23.40
|8.00
|4.20
|3 (2) Tringale (J.Hernandez)
|8.20
|6.00
|9 (7) Fortheluvofbourbon (P.Lopez)
|3.00
Off 4:51. Time 1:10.16. Fast. Scratched_Always Sunshine, Arch Cat. Also Ran_Violent Turbulence, Infuriated, Midtowncharlybrown, Chateau. $1 Pick 3 (8-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $328.00. Daily Double (7-1) paid $123.00. Exacta (1-3) paid $135.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-9-5) paid $79.95. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-9) paid $125.85.
