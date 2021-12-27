9th_$65,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|11 (7) Sevier (F.Pennington)
|5.00
|3.20
|2.80
|2 (2) La Waun (D.Haddock)
|5.00
|3.20
|16 (10) Mr. Pete (K.Carmouche)
|4.60
Off 4:03. Time 1:10.72. Fast. Scratched_Tomater Gator, Monte Ne, Brazen, Bucks Are Moving, Too Much Johnnie, Powerful Ally. Also Ran_Town Jak, Puttheglassdown, Kadens Courage, Little Harbour, Genghis, Thousand Percent, Drena's Bullet. $1 Pick 3 (12-9-11) 3 Correct Paid $509.00. Daily Double (9-11) paid $90.40. Exacta (11-2) paid $25.40. $0.1 Superfecta (11-2-16-6) paid $32.05. $0.5 Trifecta (11-2-16) paid $27.05.
