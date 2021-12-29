BC-Results Parx-9-Add,0107
9th_$100,000, stk, 2YO, 7f, cloudy.
Parx Juvenile S.
|2 (1) Dance Code (N.Juarez)
|8.20
|4.00
|2.80
|6 (5) Speaking (G.Corrales)
|4.20
|3.20
|8 (7) Script (J.Vargas, Jr.)
|2.40
Off 4:08. Time 1:26.32. Fast. Scratched_Last Romance, Smarten Up, Mr. Mox, Uncle Buddy, Witty. Also Ran_Southern Runner, Vine Jet, Practical Coach, Egot a Poker Face, Raging Tempest. $1 Pick 3 (12-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $100.80. Daily Double (3-2) paid $47.00. Exacta (2-6) paid $33.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-8-10) paid $49.36. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-8) paid $31.30.
