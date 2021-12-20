BC-Results Parx-9-Add,0095
9th_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
|2 (1) Uncle Ernie (J.Vargas, Jr.)
|4.00
|2.60
|2.60
|6 (5) Meet Me At Mundis (J.Rodriguez)
|5.60
|4.80
|4 (3) Tudox Expectations (L.Ocasio)
|4.60
Off 4:01. Time 1:23.65. Fast. Scratched_Arrecife. Also Ran_Breezy Gust, Hockey Puck, Saratoga Jack. $1 Pick 3 (7-10-2) 3 Correct Paid $243.10. Daily Double (10-2) paid $16.60. Exacta (2-6) paid $25.80. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-4-3) paid $10.86. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-4) paid $21.70.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.