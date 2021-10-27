BC-Results Parx,0091
|Parx Results Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$23,000, wvr mdn cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|7 (7) We Be There (R.Silvera)
|6.40
|3.20
|2.40
|1 (1) Gruntled (K.Carmouche)
|3.00
|2.40
|5 (5) Uptown Shoes (J.Laprida)
|2.40
Off 12:59. Time 1:19.24. Muddy. Also Ran_Austin Whylie, Tequilamademedoit, Alpha's Candy Man, Go Skippy Go, Kinda Class'y. Exacta (7-1) paid $23.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-5-2) paid $26.36. $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-5) paid $16.05.
