BC-Results Parx,0091

Parx Results Wednesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$23,000, wvr mdn cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.

7 (7) We Be There (R.Silvera)6.403.202.40
1 (1) Gruntled (K.Carmouche)3.002.40
5 (5) Uptown Shoes (J.Laprida)2.40

Off 12:59. Time 1:19.24. Muddy. Also Ran_Austin Whylie, Tequilamademedoit, Alpha's Candy Man, Go Skippy Go, Kinda Class'y. Exacta (7-1) paid $23.60. $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-5-2) paid $26.36. $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-5) paid $16.05.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you