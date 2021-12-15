BC-Results Parx,0090
|Parx Results Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$21,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
|3 (3) What About Tonight (E.Ignacio)
|5.40
|2.80
|2.40
|5 (5) Volodina (L.Ocasio)
|15.00
|7.60
|4 (4) Stormbeam (L.Rivera)
|4.20
Off 12:12. Time 1:11.67. Fast. Also Ran_Oceano Rosso, Uno Tigress, Snow Forecast, She'smyrisenstar, Zensational Dixie. Exacta (3-5) paid $78.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-5-4-2) paid $202.64. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-4) paid $100.25.
