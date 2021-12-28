BC-Results Parx,0091
|Parx Results Tuesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$26,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 7f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Mischief Road (D.Haddock)
|22.40
|9.00
|6.40
|2 (2) Wheresthepassion (N.Juarez)
|4.40
|2.80
|4 (4) Akingisalwaysking (J.Rodriguez)
|3.20
Off 12:14. Time 1:28.02. Fast. Also Ran_Buster Bruno, Ifwhizkycouldtalk, Instant Chaos, Buddyboysgotsense, Social Joe. Exacta (5-2) paid $91.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-4-8) paid $67.28. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-4) paid $101.40.
