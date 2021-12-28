BC-Results Parx,0091

Parx Results Tuesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$26,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 7f, cloudy.

5 (5) Mischief Road (D.Haddock)22.409.006.40
2 (2) Wheresthepassion (N.Juarez)4.402.80
4 (4) Akingisalwaysking (J.Rodriguez)3.20

Off 12:14. Time 1:28.02. Fast. Also Ran_Buster Bruno, Ifwhizkycouldtalk, Instant Chaos, Buddyboysgotsense, Social Joe. Exacta (5-2) paid $91.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-4-8) paid $67.28. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-4) paid $101.40.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

