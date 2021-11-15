BC-Results Parx,0096

Parx Results Monday
By The Associated Press

1st_$19,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.

9 (8) Master of War (J.Gonzalez)10.804.602.80
7 (6) Tequilamademedoit (F.Pennington)3.002.20
2 (2) Scoop Dawg (A.Hernandez)2.60

Off 12:12. Time 1:45.59. Fast. Scratched_Appeal to Respond. Also Ran_Rickie's Melody, No Tolerance, Maradona, Willie Mays Hays, Prefontaine. Exacta (9-7) paid $23.40. $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-2-8) paid $14.04. $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-2) paid $19.20.

