BC-Results Parx,0096
|Parx Results Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$19,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|9 (8) Master of War (J.Gonzalez)
|10.80
|4.60
|2.80
|7 (6) Tequilamademedoit (F.Pennington)
|3.00
|2.20
|2 (2) Scoop Dawg (A.Hernandez)
|2.60
Off 12:12. Time 1:45.59. Fast. Scratched_Appeal to Respond. Also Ran_Rickie's Melody, No Tolerance, Maradona, Willie Mays Hays, Prefontaine. Exacta (9-7) paid $23.40. $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-2-8) paid $14.04. $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-2) paid $19.20.
