|Parx Results Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$25,000, , 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
|4 (4) Commissioner G (J.Rodriguez)
|41.80
|7.60
|5.00
|2 (2) Hard Sting (F.Pennington)
|2.40
|2.10
|8 (8) Perfect Revenge (R.Silvera)
|3.20
Off 12:13. Time 1:40.03. Fast. Also Ran_Just a Thought, Rack Gin, Lawlessness, Golden Spoke, Jacohare. Exacta (4-2) paid $71.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-8-3) paid $52.19. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-8) paid $81.35.
