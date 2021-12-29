BC-Results Parx,0088

Parx Results Wednesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$25,000, , 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.

4 (4) Commissioner G (J.Rodriguez)41.807.605.00
2 (2) Hard Sting (F.Pennington)2.402.10
8 (8) Perfect Revenge (R.Silvera)3.20

Off 12:13. Time 1:40.03. Fast. Also Ran_Just a Thought, Rack Gin, Lawlessness, Golden Spoke, Jacohare. Exacta (4-2) paid $71.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-8-3) paid $52.19. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-8) paid $81.35.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

