|Parx Results Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$21,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Vanquisher (F.Pennington)
|8.40
|4.80
|3.20
|6 (6) Risque's Jewel (L.Ocasio)
|10.00
|4.60
|4 (4) Going Going Gone (J.Correa)
|4.00
Off 12:13. Time 1:20.79. Fast. Also Ran_Hollywood Gina, Get Her Readyeddie, Time's On My Side, Pretty Spectacular, Sharon's Law, Wow Factor. Exacta (2-6) paid $102.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-4-9) paid $84.50. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-4) paid $107.10.
