BC-Results Parx,0094

Parx Results Monday
By The Associated Press

1st_$21,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, cloudy.

2 (2) Vanquisher (F.Pennington)8.404.803.20
6 (6) Risque's Jewel (L.Ocasio)10.004.60
4 (4) Going Going Gone (J.Correa)4.00

Off 12:13. Time 1:20.79. Fast. Also Ran_Hollywood Gina, Get Her Readyeddie, Time's On My Side, Pretty Spectacular, Sharon's Law, Wow Factor. Exacta (2-6) paid $102.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-4-9) paid $84.50. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-4) paid $107.10.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you