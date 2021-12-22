BC-Results Penn National-3-Add,0098
3rd_$10,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
|1 (1) Britesideoftheroad (D.Whitney)
|16.40
|4.80
|3.00
|4 (4) Introspection (R.Chiappe)
|2.40
|2.10
|2 (2) Life On the Edge (T.Conner)
|2.80
Off 7:00. Time 1:14.19. Fast. Also Ran_Stop Talking, Waverly Sunset, Petes Pride, Come and Get It, Marie From Parie. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $876.20. Daily Double (2-1) paid $112.80. Exacta (1-4) paid $30.80. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-2-3) paid $33.26. $1 Trifecta (1-4-2) paid $40.90.
