3rd_$16,400, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|8 (8) Victory Element (R.Chiappe)
|9.20
|5.00
|3.40
|5 (5) Coast to Coast (J.Berrios)
|18.80
|4.40
|9 (9) Fugitive (A.Rodriguez)
|2.60
Off 7:00. Time 1:10.83. Fast. Also Ran_Passcode, Quicker, Senor Ricci, Classy Solution, For the Moment, I See the Stars. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1/2/7-8) 3 Correct Paid $23.45. Daily Double (2-8) paid $11.20. Exacta (8-5) paid $104.40. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-9-7) paid $130.45. $1 Trifecta (8-5-9) paid $127.60.
