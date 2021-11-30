BC-Results Penn National-4-Add,0098
4th_$15,400, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy.
|2 (2) Katy the Cat (W.Otero)
|4.40
|2.80
|2.40
|1 (1) Mittensandmukluks (T.Conner)
|3.60
|2.60
|6 (6) Miss Moreno (K.Gomez)
|3.00
Off 7:25. Time 1:42.16. Fast. Also Ran_Switchrattlenroll, Queen's Dream, Favorite Doll. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-2-8-2) 4 Correct Paid $166.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $53.15. Daily Double (8-2) paid $24.60. Exacta (2-1) paid $13.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-6-3) paid $5.43. $1 Trifecta (2-1-6) paid $22.30.
