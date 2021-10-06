BC-Results Penn National-4-Add,0101
4th_$11,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Russian Melody (A.Wolfsont)
|6.60
|4.00
|2.40
|4 (4) Britesideoftheroad (D.Whitney)
|3.00
|2.40
|6 (6) Graceygab (T.Conner)
|4.20
Off 7:21. Time 1:13.08. Fast. Also Ran_All About Reyana, Moscows Got Talent, Smokin Class, Towson. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-2-4-5) 4 Correct Paid $106.45. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $21.95. Daily Double (4-5) paid $22.80. Exacta (5-4) paid $27.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-6-2) paid $15.45. $1 Trifecta (5-4-6) paid $55.50.
