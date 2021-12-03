6th_$31,600, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.
|8 (7) Prince of Rain (I.Beato)
|4.60
|3.00
|2.20
|3 (3) Breezy Gust (J.Torres)
|3.20
|3.00
|7 (6) Jumpmaster (W.Otero)
|2.80
Off 8:23. Time 1:03.70. Fast. Scratched_Meet Me At Mundis. Also Ran_Tribal Notion, Triple A. Plus, Fire's Finale, Beyond the Bend. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-2/3-5/8) 3 Correct Paid $6.40. Daily Double (3-8) paid $10.60. Exacta (8-3) paid $20.20. $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-7-6) paid $14.86. $1 Trifecta (8-3-7) paid $32.60.
