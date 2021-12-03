BC-Results Penn National-6-Add,0098

6th_$31,600, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.

8 (7) Prince of Rain (I.Beato)4.603.002.20
3 (3) Breezy Gust (J.Torres)3.203.00
7 (6) Jumpmaster (W.Otero)2.80

Off 8:23. Time 1:03.70. Fast. Scratched_Meet Me At Mundis. Also Ran_Tribal Notion, Triple A. Plus, Fire's Finale, Beyond the Bend. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-2/3-5/8) 3 Correct Paid $6.40. Daily Double (3-8) paid $10.60. Exacta (8-3) paid $20.20. $0.1 Superfecta (8-3-7-6) paid $14.86. $1 Trifecta (8-3-7) paid $32.60.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you