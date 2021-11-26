BC-Results Penn National-7-Add,0092
7th_$10,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|8 (5) Countess Shanakill (M.Aguilar)
|5.80
|2.20
|2.10
|2 (1) Social Exclusion (J.Hernandez)
|2.10
|2.10
|3 (2) Celtic Ring (E.Flores)
|3.20
Off 8:58. Time 1:13.91. Fast. Scratched_Leftatthealtar, Dial a Lady, Hot to Party. Also Ran_Red Hot Kitten, Makemeasammich. $0.5 Pick 3 (3/6-8-8) 3 Correct Paid $9.50. Daily Double (8-8) paid $15.80. Exacta (8-2) paid $8.40. $1 Trifecta (8-2-3) paid $14.40.
