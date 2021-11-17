7th_$11,800, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear.

6 (6) Combating (A.Rodriguez)3.002.102.10
1 (1) Don Tatto (D.Cora)3.202.60
3 (3) Mister Aranguiz (J.Vargas, Jr.)8.20

Off 8:57. Time 1:44.05. Fast. Scratched_Kinsaler. Also Ran_Blueberry Dudette, Flaherty, Mr. Shenanigans, Swim. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-6/7) 3 Correct Paid $13.95. Daily Double (1-6) paid $22.60. Exacta (6-1) paid $6.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-3-4) paid $20.27. $1 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $30.70.

