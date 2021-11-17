7th_$11,800, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear.
|6 (6) Combating (A.Rodriguez)
|3.00
|2.10
|2.10
|1 (1) Don Tatto (D.Cora)
|3.20
|2.60
|3 (3) Mister Aranguiz (J.Vargas, Jr.)
|8.20
Off 8:57. Time 1:44.05. Fast. Scratched_Kinsaler. Also Ran_Blueberry Dudette, Flaherty, Mr. Shenanigans, Swim. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-6/7) 3 Correct Paid $13.95. Daily Double (1-6) paid $22.60. Exacta (6-1) paid $6.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-3-4) paid $20.27. $1 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $30.70.
