BC-Results Penn National-7-Add,0102

7th_$27,100, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers.

7 (6) Farmavet (W.Otero)6.202.802.20
5 (4) On Island Time (I.Beato)3.002.40
2 (2) Bound by Truth (A.Wolfsont)3.00

Off 8:44. Time 1:12.84. Sloppy. Scratched_Run Laura Run. Also Ran_Windy Glo Sal, Ms Strong Heart, Miss Montrose. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $34.15. Daily Double (6-7) paid $61.20. Exacta (7-5) paid $11.80. $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-2-1) paid $6.54. $1 Trifecta (7-5-2) paid $21.10. Consolation Double (6-3) paid $12.60.

