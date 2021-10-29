BC-Results Penn National-7-Add,0102
7th_$27,100, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers.
|7 (6) Farmavet (W.Otero)
|6.20
|2.80
|2.20
|5 (4) On Island Time (I.Beato)
|3.00
|2.40
|2 (2) Bound by Truth (A.Wolfsont)
|3.00
Off 8:44. Time 1:12.84. Sloppy. Scratched_Run Laura Run. Also Ran_Windy Glo Sal, Ms Strong Heart, Miss Montrose. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $34.15. Daily Double (6-7) paid $61.20. Exacta (7-5) paid $11.80. $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-2-1) paid $6.54. $1 Trifecta (7-5-2) paid $21.10. Consolation Double (6-3) paid $12.60.
