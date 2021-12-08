BC-Results Penn National-7-Add,0106
7th_$13,600, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|3 (3) Breeze Burner (I.Beato)
|7.40
|4.00
|3.00
|4 (4) Threethehardway (C.Cedeno)
|3.40
|2.80
|8 (7) Boys of Queens (C.Baker)
|3.80
Off 8:56. Time 1:46.59. Fast. Scratched_Bad Sueno. Also Ran_Pal Cal, Against the Odds, Surfer Boy George, Cattle Drive, Hit the Ticket. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-9-3) 3 Correct Paid $58.75. Daily Double (9-3) paid $38.20. Exacta (3-4) paid $19.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-8-1) paid $18.98. $1 Trifecta (3-4-8) paid $35.20. Consolation Double (9-7) paid $10.40.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.