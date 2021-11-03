7th_$14,400, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|6 (6) One Slick Start (C.Cedeno)
|3.20
|2.60
|2.10
|4 (4) Sultannes Crown (D.Cora)
|5.00
|3.20
|3 (3) Royal Kaz (W.Otero)
|2.40
Off 8:46. Time 1:11.47. Fast. Scratched_American Forces. Also Ran_Echoes of Destiny, Cayman Island, Beau Bridge. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-9-6/7) 3 Correct Paid $7.35. Daily Double (9-6) paid $18.80. Exacta (6-4) paid $13.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-3-2) paid $6.78. $1 Trifecta (6-4-3) paid $21.90.
