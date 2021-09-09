8th_$10,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|3 (2) Gray Lollipops (W.Otero)
|3.80
|2.80
|2.20
|8 (5) Munny Call (T.Conner)
|3.40
|2.20
|7 (4) Kirk's Girl (D.Whitney)
|2.20
Off 9:11. Time 1:06.54. Good. Scratched_Hard Chant, Oh So Jazzy, Magicallydelicious. Also Ran_Countess Shanakill, Seeking the Throne, Celtic Ring. $1 Pick 5 (2/5-2/5-1/4-4-1/3/4/6) 5 Correct Paid $123.40. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/5-1/4-4-1/3/4/6) 4 Correct Paid $49.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-3/4) 3 Correct Paid $24.30. $1 Trifecta (3-8-7) paid $15.50. Consolation Double (4-4) paid $12.80. Daily Double (4-3) paid $38.60. Exacta (3-8) paid $13.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-7-5) paid $5.08. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $327,229.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.