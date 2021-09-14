BC-Results Penn National-8-Add,0115
8th_$11,800, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Nightenford Kaz (I.Beato)
|7.40
|2.60
|2.40
|7 (5) Voodoo Cat (E.Flores)
|2.10
|2.10
|2 (2) Hurricane Amigo (R.Chiappe)
|2.40
Off 9:10. Time 1:13.09. Fast. Scratched_Legendary Bid, War Lancer. Also Ran_Do the Bunny Hop, Methodtothemadness. $1 Pick 5 (3-4/6-2-3-1) 5 Correct Paid $200.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (4/6-2-3-1) 4 Correct Paid $14.10. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $5.05. Daily Double (3-1) paid $15.20. Exacta (1-7) paid $14.60. $1 Trifecta (1-7-2) paid $9.90. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $500,937.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.