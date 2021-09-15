8th_$10,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|5 (2) First Forever (J.Arosemena)
|5.00
|3.00
|No Tix
|7 (3) Marie From Parie (J.Berrios)
|2.20
|No Tix
Off 9:17. Time 1:11.57. Good. Scratched_Free Coffee, Note to Selfie, Vaunt, Cuckoo Forcononuts. Also Ran_Tiz Promising Rvf. $1 Pick 5 (1-4-1-1-5) 5 Correct Paid $243.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-1-1-5) 4 Correct Paid $36.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $7.85. Daily Double (1-5) paid $12.80. Exacta (5-7) paid $13.20. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $572,943.
