2nd_$12,360, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|10 (8) Gucci Gal (M.Pino)
|6.80
|3.60
|2.40
|4 (3) Cherokee Chatter (P.Morales)
|2.60
|2.20
|5 (4) Runaway Phyllis (H.Villa-Gomez)
|5.00
Off 5:12. Time 1:04.81. Fast. Scratched_Winrose Ellie, Wherethere'ssmoke, Bell the Cat. Also Ran_La Reina Del Norte, Social Exclusion, Shomethesisters, My Own Passion, Island Betty. Daily Double (5-10) paid $33.60. Exacta (10-4) paid $14.60. $0.1 Superfecta (10-4-5-2) paid $39.26. $0.5 Trifecta (10-4-5) paid $36.55.
