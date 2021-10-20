BC-Results PID-2-Add,0100

2nd_$12,360, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.

10 (8) Gucci Gal (M.Pino)6.803.602.40
4 (3) Cherokee Chatter (P.Morales)2.602.20
5 (4) Runaway Phyllis (H.Villa-Gomez)5.00

Off 5:12. Time 1:04.81. Fast. Scratched_Winrose Ellie, Wherethere'ssmoke, Bell the Cat. Also Ran_La Reina Del Norte, Social Exclusion, Shomethesisters, My Own Passion, Island Betty. Daily Double (5-10) paid $33.60. Exacta (10-4) paid $14.60. $0.1 Superfecta (10-4-5-2) paid $39.26. $0.5 Trifecta (10-4-5) paid $36.55.

