3rd_$15,125, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers.
|4 (4) Tudox Roadster (H.Villa-Gomez)
|7.60
|5.80
|4.00
|7 (7) Rio Del Armour (A.Valdes)
|48.40
|12.00
|5 (5) Ettaplace (S.Spieth)
|2.60
Off 5:39. Time 1:11.64. Fast. Also Ran_Now Pramela, Broken Love, Iron Wilma, Wine Trail. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $391.65. Daily Double (4-4) paid $45.00. Exacta (4-7) paid $358.40. $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-5-6) paid $169.02. $0.5 Trifecta (4-7-5) paid $964.40.
