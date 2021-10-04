BC-Results PID-4-Add,0102
4th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|4 (3) Patti D (A.Gallardo)
|8.40
|4.40
|2.80
|2 (2) Wild Irish (H.Villa-Gomez)
|10.00
|5.80
|10 (8) Huntress Moon (P.Morales)
|2.60
Off 6:04. Time 1:09.97. Fast. Scratched_Standup Or Shut Up, Duplicated. Also Ran_Posh Playday, Golden Sweets, Boca, Back to Business, Lightning Fire. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/3-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $34.30. Daily Double (3-4) paid $62.20. Exacta (4-2) paid $71.80. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-10-8) paid $56.60. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-10) paid $72.80.
