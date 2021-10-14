4th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|3 (2) On a Tour (P.Morales)
|4.00
|2.60
|2.20
|6 (5) Joyful Praise (R.Allen, Jr.)
|2.80
|2.40
|7 (6) Working Overtime (M.Pino)
|2.80
Off 6:04. Time 1:42.92. Fast. Scratched_Kitten Rocks, Big Angel. Also Ran_Treasure the Storm, Watch Me Tango, Classy Lynn. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1/5-2/3/8) 3 Correct Paid $2.50. Daily Double (1-3) paid $4.60. Exacta (3-6) paid $11.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-6-7-1) paid $5.35. $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-7) paid $5.00.
