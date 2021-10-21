BC-Results PID-5-Add,0130
5th_$14,565, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|8 (7) Indian Tango (A.Ayala)
|129.80
|45.40
|23.40
|5 (4) Charlie Charlie (S.Spieth)
|5.40
|3.60
|2 (2) Creative Courage (A.Stanley)
|4.20
Off 6:32. Time 1:09.94. Fast. Scratched_Mr. Cat, He's So Zazzy, Love Sick Kitten. Also Ran_Donald, He's On the Fly, Oldzfourfortytwo, Sourcesandmethods, Yes Darlin, Sunshine Charlie, Whiskey Dash, Piper Hill. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-2/3-4-1/6-8) 4 Correct Paid $402.45. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/3-4-1/6-8) 4 Correct Paid $1,810.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-1/6-8) 3 Correct Paid $762.85. Daily Double (1-8) paid $334.00. Exacta (8-5) paid $1,078.20. $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-2-1) paid $2,398.69. $0.5 Trifecta (8-5-2) paid $1,054.85.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.