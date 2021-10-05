BC-Results PID-6-Add,0091
6th_$33,035, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Resist the Devil (J.Ortiz)
|9.00
|4.40
|3.00
|6 (6) Grounded (P.Morales)
|4.20
|3.00
|5 (5) Hard Count (R.Allen, Jr.)
|8.20
Off 6:59. Time 1:15.46. Fast. Also Ran_American Union, Comedy Town, Market Mover, Likeable. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-5/7-1) 3 Correct Paid $14.75. Daily Double (5-1) paid $35.80. Exacta (1-6) paid $39.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-5-7) paid $59.53. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-5) paid $113.35.
