BC-Results PID-6-Add,0101
6th_$36,300, cl, 3YO up, 1¼mi, cloudy.
|1 (1) Jen's Song (J.Bridgmohan)
|36.00
|16.60
|12.60
|2 (2) On Base (A.Ayala)
|9.60
|7.80
|4 (4) Zero Gravity (P.Morales)
|5.20
Off 6:59. Time 2:04.62. Fast. Also Ran_Kikinboy, Smooth Operation, Yadi, Whichwaytomalibu, Orazio, Make the Rules, Hey Big Guy, Spettacoli, Namarunu. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/6-8-1) 3 Correct Paid $923.20. Daily Double (8-1) paid $1,490.80. Exacta (1-2) paid $280.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-4-7) paid $1,096.39. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-4) paid $331.20.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.