BC-Results PID-8-Add,0143
8th_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear.
|6 (6) Enjoy the Music (P.Morales)
|6.00
|3.40
|3.00
|4 (4) Beach Pass (A.Gallardo)
|6.00
|4.00
|5 (5) Adios Bobby (R.Allen, Jr.)
|7.60
Off 7:51. Time 1:41.14. Fast. Scratched_Golden Oak, Bahamian Park, Whiskyforbreakfast. Also Ran_Hey Griff, Better Tapit, Lexatoga, Derby Model, Bettys Bomber, Split My Britches, Congrats Smoke, Mutafaany. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (1/3-7/10-2-3-2-6/10/12/13) 6 Correct Paid $390.94. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-3-2-6/10/12/13) 4 Correct Paid $210.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-2-6/10/12/13) 3 Correct Paid $21.55. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-5) paid $53.15. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-5-7) paid $40.95. Daily Double (2-6) paid $14.00. Exacta (6-4) paid $28.60. Attendance 172. $841,061. Handle $15,386. Total Handle $856,447.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.