8th_$13,675, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|11 (10) So Moxie (H.Villa-Gomez)
|20.20
|9.00
|4.00
|5 (5) Cherokee Chatter (P.Morales)
|4.60
|3.20
|1 (1) Gucci Gal (M.Pino)
|3.20
Off 7:50. Time 1:10.58. Fast. Scratched_Bell the Cat. Also Ran_Alleyesfollowbelle, Keypit, Side Action, Bears Breeches, Couple of Nikkis, Genuwine, Perfect Doll. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (5-4-2/7/9-2-5/6-11) 6 Correct Paid $1,957.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/7/9-2-5/6-11) 4 Correct Paid $150.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5/6-11) 3 Correct Paid $57.20. $0.5 Trifecta (11-5-1) paid $126.45. $0.1 Superfecta (11-5-1-9) paid $274.60. Daily Double (5-11) paid $66.40. Exacta (11-5) paid $110.80. Attendance 237. $784,677. Handle $14,718. Total Handle $799,395.
