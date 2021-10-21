8th_$33,035, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.

4 (4) Grounded (P.Morales)3.403.002.20
5 (5) Society Boy (S.Spieth)13.606.20
2 (2) Goodie Goomer (M.Pino)3.00

Off 7:51. Time 1:16.21. Fast. Scratched_Hard Count. Also Ran_Great Camanoe, Templet, Likeable, Kick It Charlie. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-8-4/7) 3 Correct Paid $215.90. Daily Double (8-4) paid $65.40. Exacta (4-5) paid $38.80. $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-2-6) paid $16.52. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-2) paid $22.50.

