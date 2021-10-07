BC-Results PID-8-Add,0123
8th_$13,275, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Stretch Runner (E.Walker)
|5.20
|3.60
|2.60
|4 (4) Tri Try Colors (P.Morales)
|8.00
|3.60
|1 (1) Zoodles (R.Allen, Jr.)
|2.60
Off 7:53. Time 1:16.25. Fast. Also Ran_I'm Just Laughing, Hesasmokin, Stock Chain, He's On the Fly, Touch of La Grey. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (1-9-5-9-2-5) 6 Correct Paid $1,175.76. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-9-2-5) 4 Correct Paid $149.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-2-5) 3 Correct Paid $33.45. Daily Double (2-5) paid $53.80. Exacta (5-4) paid $42.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-1-3) paid $33.03. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-1) paid $38.60. Attendance 184. $1,179,711. Handle $18,438. Total Handle $1,198,149.
