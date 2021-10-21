9th_$14,075, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, cloudy.
|10 (10) O Cigano (S.Leon)
|19.20
|9.40
|6.80
|5 (5) Golden Oak (A.Ayala)
|6.20
|3.60
|7 (7) Montrichard (S.Spieth)
|13.80
Off 8:15. Time 1:17.33. Fast. Also Ran_Homemade Moonshine, Husband in Law, Wild Enough, Whoops, Congrats Smoke, Busch Latte, Bahamian Park, Legio, Blue Monarch. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (1/6-8-1-8-4/7-10) 5 Correct Paid $5,014.44. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-8-4/7-10) 4 Correct Paid $2,655.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (8-4/7-10) 3 Correct Paid $262.10. Daily Double (4-10) paid $65.40. Exacta (10-5) paid $151.60. $0.1 Superfecta (10-5-7-2) paid $899.89. $0.5 Trifecta (10-5-7) paid $667.70. Attendance 341. $1,153,873. Handle $18,757. Total Handle $1,172,630.
