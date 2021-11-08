3rd_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 23/8mi, hrdl., clear.

Off 2:30. Time 4:13.80. Firm. Also Ran_Ace Ventura, Caughtmeoncamera, Honor Up.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you