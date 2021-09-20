BC-Results Prairie Meadows-6-Add,0105
6th_$13,904, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|2 (1) Royally Handsome (K.Roman)
|17.20
|6.60
|3.40
|4 (3) Matchlock (G.Corbett)
|7.00
|4.20
|3 (2) Daahers Bully (K.Tohill)
|2.40
Off 6:25. Time 1:11.67. Sloppy. Scratched_Monday Confession, Boo Be Right. Also Ran_Silver and Aces, Gio Nasty One, Rebounder, Blacktop Legend. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-1-2) 3 Correct Paid $23.60. Daily Double (1-2) paid $47.60. Exacta (2-4) paid $80.00. Quinella (2-4) paid $17.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-3-9) paid $145.60. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $54.00.
