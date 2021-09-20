7th_$18,930, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Run Some Koppy's (K.Jordan)
|17.00
|5.60
|No Tix
|2 (2) Ragatagtag (A.Birzer)
|2.40
|No Tix
Off 6:55. Time 1:05.67. Sloppy. Scratched_Runfastandloud. Also Ran_Mulberry, Ransomed. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-1-2-1) 4 Correct Paid $247.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $69.70. Daily Double (2-3) paid $13.40. Daily Double (2-1) paid $153.80. Exacta (1-2) paid $27.80. Quinella (1-2) paid $11.60. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-6) paid $60.20.
