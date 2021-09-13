BC-Results Prairie Meadows,0102
|Prairie Meadows Results Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$11,486, mdn cl, 3YO up, 3½f, clear.
|5 (5) Ridley On the Run (E.Navarrete, Jr.)
|11.80
|5.40
|3.40
|8 (8) Fast Ivory Eyes (U.Cervantes)
|6.80
|4.80
|3 (3) Painted Ana (C.Esqueda)
|6.60
Off 4:02. Time 1:83.63. Fast. Also Ran_Leenas Last Call, Df Fabulous Coco Ia, Streakin Cornado, Unafraid of Aj, Catch the Drama. Exacta (5-8) paid $68.00. Quinella (5-8) paid $40.20. $0.1 Superfecta (5-8-3-2) paid $251.00. $0.5 Trifecta (5-8-3) paid $96.70.
