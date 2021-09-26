BC-Results Remington Park-10-Add,0095
10th_$150,000, stk, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
David M. Vance S.
|8 (8) Greeley and Ben (J.Talamo)
|5.00
|3.40
|2.80
|6 (6) Mr Money Bags (R.Eramia)
|8.40
|6.00
|4 (4) Long Range Toddy (J.Court)
|5.40
Off 7:42. Time 1:09.79. Fast. Also Ran_Empire of Gold, Welder, Bybee, Share the Upside, Nitrous, It Makes Sense. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-3/4-8) 3 Correct Paid $50.70. Exacta (8-6) paid $40.40. $0.1 Superfecta (8-6-4-1) paid $45.18. $0.5 Trifecta (8-6-4) paid $72.45.
