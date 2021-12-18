BC-Results Remington Park-12-Add,0097
12th_$400,000, stk, 2YO, 1mi, cloudy.
Remington Springboard Mile S.
|2 (2) Make It Big (J.Ortiz)
|4.60
|3.40
|2.60
|9 (7) Osbourne (J.Leparoux)
|3.60
|2.80
|1 (1) Concept (C.Montalvo)
|3.60
Off 10:33. Time 1:41.23. Fast. Scratched_Shamayim, Rich Strike. Also Ran_Classic Moment, Rowdy Rascal, Revenir, Bye Bye Bobby. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-12-2) 3 Correct Paid $16.15. Exacta (2-9) paid $22.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-9-1-5) paid $15.31. $0.5 Trifecta (2-9-1) paid $33.10.
