BC-Results Remington Park-12-Add,0097

12th_$400,000, stk, 2YO, 1mi, cloudy.

Remington Springboard Mile S.

2 (2) Make It Big (J.Ortiz)4.603.402.60
9 (7) Osbourne (J.Leparoux)3.602.80
1 (1) Concept (C.Montalvo)3.60

Off 10:33. Time 1:41.23. Fast. Scratched_Shamayim, Rich Strike. Also Ran_Classic Moment, Rowdy Rascal, Revenir, Bye Bye Bobby. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-12-2) 3 Correct Paid $16.15. Exacta (2-9) paid $22.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-9-1-5) paid $15.31. $0.5 Trifecta (2-9-1) paid $33.10.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you