2nd_$16,000, cl, 3YO up, 5f, tf., clear.
|1 (1) Hug the Munny (S.Elliott)
|6.80
|3.80
|2.20
|4 (4) Synthetic Joe (R.Vazquez)
|3.80
|2.40
|10 (10) Affluent Gentleman (R.Gutierrez)
|3.20
Off 7:38. Time 0:56.39. Firm. Also Ran_A Flicker Ofsilver, Liam's Pride, Belews Gold, Valentine Guy, Oklahoma Swing, Past Visions, Calebs Tiger. Daily Double (4-1) paid $14.20. Exacta (1-4) paid $31.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-10-7) paid $70.29. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-10) paid $38.10.
