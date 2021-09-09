BC-Results Remington Park-2-Add,0096

2nd_$16,000, cl, 3YO up, 5f, tf., clear.

1 (1) Hug the Munny (S.Elliott)6.803.802.20
4 (4) Synthetic Joe (R.Vazquez)3.802.40
10 (10) Affluent Gentleman (R.Gutierrez)3.20

Off 7:38. Time 0:56.39. Firm. Also Ran_A Flicker Ofsilver, Liam's Pride, Belews Gold, Valentine Guy, Oklahoma Swing, Past Visions, Calebs Tiger. Daily Double (4-1) paid $14.20. Exacta (1-4) paid $31.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-10-7) paid $70.29. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-10) paid $38.10.

