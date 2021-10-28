BC-Results Remington Park-2-Add,0087
2nd_$41,650, alc, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., clear.
|6 (6) D C Hero (C.Montalvo)
|11.80
|6.00
|4.00
|4 (4) Tap the Dot (S.Elliott)
|4.20
|3.60
|1 (1) Morhawk (L.Goncalves)
|3.40
Off 7:36. Time 1:37.14. Firm. Also Ran_Varnished, Yip Yip Kip, Toah, Humor's Reward, Hunter Quick, Ronald Dale. Daily Double (3-6) paid $44.00. Exacta (6-4) paid $58.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-1-5) paid $52.49. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-1) paid $77.00.
