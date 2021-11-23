5th_$41,650, alc, 3YO up, 6½f, clear.
|10 (10) Tap the Dot (S.Elliott)
|9.80
|4.80
|4.20
|9 (9) Okie Union (F.Wethey Jr.)
|6.40
|5.40
|4 (4) Hunter's Legacy (R.Vazquez)
|8.60
Off 4:24. Time 1:19.19. Fast. Also Ran_Frigerator, Salt Creek Kid, Love My Ride, Ronald Dale, Go Drag Up, That's Something, Monster River. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-5-1-6-10) 5 Correct Paid $853.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-1-6-10) 4 Correct Paid $199.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-10) 3 Correct Paid $31.30. Exacta (10-9) paid $81.80. $0.1 Superfecta (10-9-4-1) paid $164.22. $0.5 Trifecta (10-9-4) paid $197.30.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.