5th_$41,650, alc, 3YO up, 6½f, clear.

10 (10) Tap the Dot (S.Elliott)9.804.804.20
9 (9) Okie Union (F.Wethey Jr.)6.405.40
4 (4) Hunter's Legacy (R.Vazquez)8.60

Off 4:24. Time 1:19.19. Fast. Also Ran_Frigerator, Salt Creek Kid, Love My Ride, Ronald Dale, Go Drag Up, That's Something, Monster River. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-5-1-6-10) 5 Correct Paid $853.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-1-6-10) 4 Correct Paid $199.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-10) 3 Correct Paid $31.30. Exacta (10-9) paid $81.80. $0.1 Superfecta (10-9-4-1) paid $164.22. $0.5 Trifecta (10-9-4) paid $197.30.

