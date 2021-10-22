BC-Results Remington Park-5-Add,0107
5th_$10,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.
|2 (2) New Years Love (F.Wethey Jr.)
|13.60
|5.80
|4.60
|3 (3) Afleet Okie (S.Elliott)
|5.00
|3.80
|5 (5) Jaime's Lil Fear (C.Montalvo)
|8.80
Off 9:03. Time 1:05.40. Fast. Also Ran_Daaherachel, Unexpected Storm, Acertive Miss, Gazing, Broadway County. $0.5 Pick 5 (4-8-2-4-2) 5 Correct Paid $4,913.35. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-2-4-2) 4 Correct Paid $623.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $17.40. Exacta (2-3) paid $59.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-5-4) paid $85.10. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-5) paid $114.45.
